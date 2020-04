BRIEF-Vascular Biogenics Ltd Intends To Extend Ongoing Global Phase 3 Oval Clinical Trial In Ovarian Cancer To Patients In Japan

April 2 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd:

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD - INTENDS TO EXTEND ONGOING GLOBAL PHASE 3 OVAL CLINICAL TRIAL IN OVARIAN CANCER TO PATIENTS IN JAPAN

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD - NANOCARRIER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL REQUIRED OPERATIONS AND EXPENSES RELATED TO STUDY IN JAPAN

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD - VBL AND NANOCARRIER CO. LTD. SIGNED AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT IN 2017 FOR DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION, AND SUPPLY OF VB-111 IN JAPAN

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD - VBL RETAINS RIGHTS TO VB-111 IN REST OF WORLD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: