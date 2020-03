March 10 (Reuters) - Vast Resources PLC:

* BAITA PLAI PROJECT UPDATE

* INITIAL SHIPMENTS OF EQUIPMENT CURRENTLY BEING LOADED ON TO A VESSEL, BOUND FOR ROMANIA, SCHEDULED TO DEPART ON 16 MARCH 2020

* SHIPPING RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA CREATING DELAYS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: