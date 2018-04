April 5 (Reuters) - VASTNED RETAIL NV:

* ACQUIRES AND DIVESTS PROPERTY IN THE NETHERLANDS AND FRANCE

* TWO ACQUISITIONS IN UTRECHT FOR € 15.1 MILLION IN TOTAL

* NON-STRATEGIC PROPERTIES WERE SOLD IN THE NETHERLANDS AND FRANCE FOR A TOTAL OF € 20.8 MILLION

* ‍IN ZWIJNDRECHT CO SOLD ITS PARTIAL OWNERSHIP OF WALBURG SHOPPING CENTRE FOR EUR 16.5 MILLION​