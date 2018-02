BRIEF-Vastned Retail Belgium Occupancy Rate At 31 Dec 2017 stood at 99%

Feb 8 (Reuters) - VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM NV:

* OCCUPANCY RATE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017: 99% (98% AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016).

* INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 6.2% IN FAIR VALUE OF EXISTING REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* GROSS DIVIDEND AMOUNTS TO EUR 2.62 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* INCREASE OF EPRA EARNINGS IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 TO EUR 2.62 PER SHARE (EUR 2.45 FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2016)

* LIMITED DEBT RATIO OF 27% AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017.

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR ‍​36.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍​ 19.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 34.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS FROM THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM EXPECTS THAT EPRA EARNINGS WILL CONTINUE TO GROW‍​