BRIEF-Vastned Retail Belgium Operating Income Up At 3.9 Million Euros

May 2 (Reuters) - VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM NV:

* OCCUPANCY RATE AS AT 31 MARCH 2018: 99% (99% AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017)

* INCREASE OF Q1 EPRA EARNINGS OF 2018 OF 13% TO EUR 0.66 PER SHARE (EUR 0.58 IN Q1 OF 2017)

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 3.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME EUR 4.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROSS DIVIDEND OF € 2.62 PER SHARE IS BEING DISTRIBUTED FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* EMPLOYMENT GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE 1 PERCENT IN 2018

* REAL DISPOSABLE INCOME FOR PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS INCREASE OF 2.2 PERCENT IS EXPECTED IN 2018

* PRIVATE CONSUMPTION IS EXPECTED TO RISE BY 1.9 PERCENT IN 2018

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS EPRA EARNINGS WILL CONTINUE TO GROW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)