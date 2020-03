BRIEF-Vastned Retail Belgium Suspends All Non-Critical Investments Until Further Notice Due To Coronavirus

March 23 (Reuters) - VASTNED RETAIL NV:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE COMPANY IS FOLLOWING THE INSTRUCTIONS OF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION AND OF GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES CLOSELY

* HAS TAKEN MEASURES IN THESE CHALLENGING CIRCUMSTANCES TO ENSURE THAT ITS TEAM IS AND REMAINS FULLY OPERATIONAL

* FURTHERMORE, VASTNED IS SUSPENDING ALL NON-CRITICAL INVESTMENTS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, AND WILL IMPLEMENT OPERATIONAL COST REDUCTIONS WHERE NECESSARY

* BELIEVES THAT DUE TO THE HIGH QUALITY OF ITS PROPERTY PORTFOLIO AND ITS ROBUST FINANCIAL POSITION IT IS WELL-PLACED IN THE SECTOR TO DEAL WITH THE PRESENT SITUATION, AS WELL AS WITH THE MARKET RECOVERY WHEN THE SITUATION RETURNS TO NORMAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)