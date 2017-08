BRIEF-Vastned Retail H1 occupancy rate total portfolio at 97.3%

Aug 2 (Reuters) - VASTNED RETAIL NV:

* OCCUPANCY RATE CORE CITY ASSETS UP TO 99.5% AND OCCUPANCY RATE TOTAL PORTFOLIO REMAINS HIGH AT 97.3%

* POSITIVE LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROSS RENT GROWTH OF 3.8% FOR CORE CITY ASSETS RESULTS IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROSS RENT GROWTH OF 1.1% FOR TOTAL PORTFOLIO

* Direct Result hy1 2017 € 1.07 Per Share

* Indirect Result hy1 2017 € 2.34 Per Share

* Interim-Dividend Hy 2017 € 0.64 Per Share

* ESTIMATED DIRECT RESULT 2017 UNCHANGED € 2.10 - € 2.20 PER SHARE

* Estimated Dividend 2017 € 2.05 Per Share

* TURKISH PORTFOLIO SOLD AND € 30.1 MILLION (INCLUDING COSTS) OF THE PROCEEDS USED FOR SHARE BUY-BACK

* VALUE INCREASE OF CORE CITY ASSETS OF 4.8% (€ 54.4 MILLION), LEADING TO 3.1% VALUE INCREASE OF TOTAL PORTFOLIO (€ 47.4 MILLION)