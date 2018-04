BRIEF-Vastned Retail Issues Takeover Bid For All Shares In Vastned Retail Belgium

April 12 (Reuters) - VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM NV:

* VASTNED RETAIL ISSUES FORMAL TAKEOVER BID OF €57.50 PER SHARE FOR ALL SHARES IN VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM

* MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE THRESHOLD OF 90% OF THE FREE FLOAT

* ACCEPTANCE PERIOD EXPECTED TO RUN FROM 2 MAY 2018 THROUGH 1 JUNE 2018

* TAKEOVER BID WILL ONLY HAVE ONE ACCEPTANCE PERIOD, WITHOUT THE POSSIBILITY OF A VOLUNTARY REOPENING OF THE BID

* TAKEOVER BID AT € 57.50 PER SHARE

* TAKEOVER DOES NOT AFFECT EMPLOYMENT AT VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM NOR DOES VASTNED RETAIL N.V. EXPECT ANY SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE IN THE STRATEGY OF VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)