Sept 28 (Reuters) - VAT GROUP AG:

* ‍FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY PARTNERS GROUP SOLD 3 MILLION VAT SHARES (REPRESENTING 10% OF SHARE CAPITAL) TO RUDOLF MAAG​

* ‍ACCORDINGLY, UPON SETTLEMENT PARTNERS GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD APPROXIMATELY 13.07% OF VAT SHARE CAPITAL​

* IS PLEASED TO HAVE RUDOLF MAAG AS ANOTHER EXPERIENCED MATERIAL SHAREHOLDER Source text - bit.ly/2ytOuTa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)