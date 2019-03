March 29 (Reuters) - VAT Group AG:

* CONTINUES SHORT TIME WORK FOR ITS PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES IN HAAG

* IS LOOKING TO STOP SHORT TIME WORK AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, ONCE MARKET CONDITIONS ALLOW

* PERSISTENT SOFT MARKET CONDITIONS AND LIMITED VISIBILITY ABOUT FUTURE DEVELOPMENT, ESPECIALLY IN SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT

* CURRENT SHORT TIME WORK SCHEME FOR ABOUT 400 PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES AT VAT VAKUUMVENTILE AG FOR ANOTHER THREE MONTHS Source text - bit.ly/2THOxF0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)