March 3 (Reuters) - VAT Group AG:

* FY NET SALES DOWN 18% TO CHF 570 MILLION

* 2020 GROUP NET SALES, EBITDA, EBITDA MARGIN AND NET INCOME EXPECTED TO GROW VERSUS 2019

* MID-TERM EBITDA MARGIN TARGET OF 33% CONFIRMED

* 2020 CAPEX EXPECTED TO BE AROUND CHF 30 MILLION

* VISIBILITY IS LIMITED, PARTLY DUE TO UNCERTAINTY REGARDING IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS

* PROPOSES UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF CHF 4.00 PER SHARE

* EBITDA FOR YEAR DECLINED BY 28% TO CHF 154 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2wXOrU6 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)