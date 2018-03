March 12 (Reuters) - VAT GROUP AG:

* FY SALES INCREASE BY 36% TO CHF 692 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF CHF 215 MILLION, ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 31.1%

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 4.00 PER SHARE

* SEES FY 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 15% TO 20% EXPECTED AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* FY NET INCOME UP AT CHF 116 MILLIONEN

* EBITDA MARGIN IS HEADING TOWARDS THE TARGET OF 33% BY 2020

* SEES FY 2018 SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)