BRIEF-VAT Group now sees FY net sales up 30 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - VAT GROUP AG:

* ‍ORDER INTAKE IN H1 INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY CHF 372 MILLION, UP 44% FROM A YEAR EARLIER​

* ‍H1 NET SALES APPROXIMATELY CHF 326 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF AROUND 38%​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY CHF 98 MILLION​

* ‍FOR 2017 NOW EXPECTS TO GROW ITS NET SALES BY AROUND 30% AT CONSTANT FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES, VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST 20%​

* ‍FOR 2017 STILL EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AT APPROXIMATELY SAME LEVEL AS IN 2016 AT 31.1%​ Source text: bit.ly/2v4Zbhu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)