April 16 (Reuters) - VAT GROUP AG:

* ORDER INTAKE IN Q1 OF 2019 WAS CHF 128 MILLION

* EXPECTS NET SALES OF CHF 125 - 135 MILLION IN Q2

* Q1 NET SALES DECREASE 35% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, DOWN 14% VERSUS Q4 2018

* Q1 VALVES SEGMENT REPORTED A YEAR-OVER-YEAR NET SALES DECLINE IN Q1 OF 41% TO CHF 96 MILLION

* Q1 NET SALES IN GLOBAL SERVICE WERE FLAT AT CHF 27 MILLION

* Q1 NET SALES IN INDUSTRY SEGMENT WERE DOWN 38% TO CHF 5 MILLION