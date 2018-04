April 17 (Reuters) - VAT Group AG:

* NET SALES GROWTH OF 15% TO 20% EXPECTED FOR 2018 AT CONSTANT FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES

* EBITDA MARGIN TO PROGRESS TOWARDS TARGET OF 33% BY 2020

* SEES FY 2018 SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) EXPECTED

* AT END OF Q1 OF 2018, VAT’S ORDER BACKLOG AMOUNTED TO CHF 183 MILLION

* ORDER INTAKE IN Q1 GREW 18% TO CHF 215 MILLION

* Q1 NET SALES IN QUARTER AMOUNTED TO CHF 198 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 20%