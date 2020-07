BRIEF-VAT Group Q2 Net Sales At CHF 173 Mln

July 9 (Reuters) - VAT GROUP AG:

* NET SALES FOR Q2 OF 2020 WERE HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST IN MID-APRIL.

* VAT’S ORDER INTAKE IN Q2 OF 2020 AMOUNTED TO CHF 177 MILLION, UP 32% FROM SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* NET SALES IN QUARTER WERE CHF 173 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 28% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO

* INCREASE IS RESULT OF STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED DEMAND ACROSS SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY

* FOR FIRST HALF-YEAR OF 2020, VAT EXPECTS AN EBITDA OF CHF 95 MILLION (EBITDA-MARGIN OF 29.7%).

* EXPECTS GENERAL MARKET CONDITIONS FOR REST OF YEAR TO REMAIN FAVORABLE