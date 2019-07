July 17 (Reuters) - VAT Group AG:

* CHANGE IN GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF VAT

* JÜRGEN KREBS, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER (COO) OTO LEAVE ORGANIZATION EFFECTIVE JANUARY 31, 2020

* EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND UNTIL SUCCESSOR APPOINTED, MIKE ALLISON, CEO TO LEAD OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES OF VAT