BRIEF-VAT Group Sees 2020 EBITDA Margin To Be Higher Than In 2019

April 16 (Reuters) - VAT Group AG:

* OUTLOOK 2020 DEPENDS ON DURATION OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* OUTLOOK 2020 REMAINS POSITIVE DESPITE UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO COVID-19

* FOR 2020, VAT CONTINUES TO EXPECT A RETURN TO GROWTH, DRIVEN MAINLY BY SEMICONDUCTOR-RELATED BUSINESSES.

* EXPECTS ITS 2020 EBITDA MARGIN TO BE HIGHER THAN IN 2019, DRIVEN BY HIGHER VOLUMES AND BETTER COST ABSORPTION AS WELL AS ONGOING FOCUS ON COSTS

* MAINTAINS ITS MID-TERM EBITDA MARGIN TARGET OF 33%

* MAINTAINS OUTLOOK IT PUBLISHED AT END OF 2019 FOR HIGHER NET SALES AT CONSTANT FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES IN 2020 COMPARED WITH 2019.

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND CHF 30 MILLION.

* FREE CASH FLOW IN 2020 WILL DEPEND ON MAGNITUDE OF SALES GROWTH AND WORKING CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS AND MAY BE LOWER THAN IN 2019

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NOMINATED DANIEL LIPPUNER FOR ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE AND NET SALES WERE UP 42% TO CHF 181 MILLION AND 14% TO CHF 146 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY

* IMPACT OF GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON VAT'S ORDERS AND NET SALES WAS LIMITED IN Q1 OF 2020 Source text: bit.ly/34FJkVr Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)