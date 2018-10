Oct 10 (Reuters) - VAT Group AG:

* ANNOUNCES SHORT TIME WORK FOR ITS PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES IN HAAG

* WILL INTRODUCE A SHORT TIME WORK SCHEME FOR ABOUT 400 PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES AT VAT VAKUUMVENTILE AG

* MOVE REFLECTS THE PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SOFTENING OF CERTAIN MARKETS, ESPECIALLY IN SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT

* SHORT-TIME WORK PROGRAM TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 15, 2018 AND WILL BE LIMITED IN AN INITIAL PHASE UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2018