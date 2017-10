Oct 3 (Reuters) - VAT GROUP AG

* ‍VAT NAMES MICHAEL ALLISON AS NEW CEO, HEINZ KUNDERT TO BE PROPOSED FOR BOARD SEAT AT NEXT AGM​

* ‍MICHAEL ALLISON WILL JOIN VAT IN Q1 OF 2018 AND SUCCEED HEINZ KUNDERT AS CEO AFTER AN ORDERLY TRANSITION PERIOD​