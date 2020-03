BRIEF-Vaudoise Assurances FY Consolidated Net Profit Down At CHF 134.0 Million

March 25 (Reuters) - VAUDOISE ASSURANCES HOLDING SA :

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF CHF 134.0 MILLION AND ORDINARY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF CHF 148.5 MILLION

* FY INCREASE IN SALES BY 0.7% TO CHF 1.14 BILLION

* PROPOSAL TO INCREASE THE DIVIDEND TO CHF 0.30 PER REGISTERED SHARE A AND CHF 15.– PER REGISTERED SHARE B

* CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC WILL HAVE A MAJOR IMPACT ON ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE FINANCIAL MARKETS, BOTH IN SWITZERLAND AND WORLDWIDE

* CORONAVIRUS: AT THIS POINT IT IS DIFFICULT TO SAY WHAT THE EFFECTS ON THE INSURANCE BUSINESS WILL LOOK LIKE

* CORONAVIRUS: TAKING THESE EFFECTS INTO ACCOUNT, WE CURRENTLY ASSUME THAT WE WILL SEE ALMOST BALANCED GROWTH IN NON-LIFE IN 2020 COMPARED TO 2019

* CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC IS LIKELY TO AFFECT CAPITAL GAINS AND LOSSES IN OUR FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS AND EQUITY