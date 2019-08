Aug 29 (Reuters) - VAUDOISE ASSURANCES HOLDING SA:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF CHF 74.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1.1%

* H1 COMBINED RATIO OF 93.5%

* MAINTAINS OUTLOOK TO GROW IN NON-LIFE SEGMENT IN 2019

* UNDERWRITING RESULT, EXCLUDING FINANCIAL INCOME, IS EXPECTED TO BE AT A HIGH LEVEL IN H2

* 2019 GROUP RESULT SHOULD REACH LAST YEAR'S LEVEL