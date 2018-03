March 28 (Reuters) - VAUDOISE ASSURANCES HOLDING SA :

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF CHF 120.7 MILLION

* APPLICATION FOR DISTRIBUTION OF AN EQUAL DIVIDEND OF CHF 12.- PER REGISTERED SHARE B

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES OF CHF 139.1 MILLION