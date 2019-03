March 27 (Reuters) - Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA :

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF CHF 127.5 MILLION AND ORDINARY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF CHF 141.9 MILLION

* FY INCREASE IN SALES BY 4.8% TO CHF 1.1 BILLION

* TO INCREASE THE DIVIDEND FROM CHF 12.- TO CHF 13.- PER REGISTERED SHARE B.