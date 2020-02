Feb 27 (Reuters) - Vaxart Inc:

* VAXART ANNOUNCES $10.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET

* VAXART - ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH SEVERAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS FOR SALE OF 4 MILLION SHARES & WARRANTS TO PURCHASE UP TO 2 MILLION SHARES

* VAXART INC - SALE & PURCHASE OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK & WARRANTS AT A COMBINED PURCHASE PRICE OF $2.50 PER SHARE