April 20 (Reuters) - Vaxart Inc:

* VAXART ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION INAVIR® REVENUE MILESTONE

* VAXART - NOTIFIED BY DAIICHI SANKYO CO THAT SALES OF INAVIR EXCEEDED ¥20 BILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2017, TRIGGERING A $5 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT TO CO

* VAXART INC - PAYMENT IS EXPECTED IN Q2 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: