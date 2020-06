June 15 (Reuters) - Vaxart Inc:

* VAXART, INC. APPOINTS NEW CEO TO ACCELERATE ADVANCEMENT OF COVID-19 AND OTHER PROGRAMS

* VAXART INC - ANDREI FLOROIU APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* VAXART INC - WOUTER LATOUR, MD, TO CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD