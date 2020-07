July 8 (Reuters) - Vaxart Inc:

* VAXART INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING

* VAXART- SALES AGREEMENT PROSPECTUS COVERING OFFERING OF UP TO MAXIMUM OFFERING PRICE OF $100 MILLION COMMON STOCK THAT MAY BE ISSUED,SOLD UNDER AGREEMENT Source text: bit.ly/2ADmUcO Further company coverage: