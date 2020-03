March 31 (Reuters) - Vaxart Inc:

* VAXART PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS ORAL COVID-19 VACCINE PROGRAM

* VAXART INC - HAD PRODUCED FIVE COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATES FOR TESTING IN ITS PRECLINICAL MODELS

* VAXART INC - VAXART EXPECTS TO ADVANCE BEST PERFORMING COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE TO MANUFACTURING FOR CLINICAL TRIALS