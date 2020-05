May 12 (Reuters) - Vaxart Inc:

* VAXART ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE $2.9 MILLION VERSUS $5.4 MILLION

* COVID-19 PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY PLANNED FOR 2H20

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02