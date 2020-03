March 19 (Reuters) - Vaxart Inc:

* VAXART ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q4 REVENUE $3.9 MILLION VERSUS $1.8 MILLION

* JANSSEN-PARTNERED UNIVERSAL FLU PROGRAM IS FULLY ACTIVE AND ON TRACK TO BE COMPLETED IN COMING WEEKS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.13