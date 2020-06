June 25 (Reuters) - Vaxart Inc:

* VAXART, INC. SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH ATTWILL MEDICAL SOLUTIONS STERILFLOW, LP

* VAXART INC - ENABLING PRODUCTION OF A BILLION OR MORE COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES PER YEAR

* VAXART INC - AMS WILL BE ASSIGNING DEDICATED RESOURCES AND EQUIPMENT FOR SCALE UP AND COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF VACCINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: