March 4 (Reuters) - Vaxil Bio Ltd:

* VAXIL ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BRIDGE FINANCING AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON CORONA VIRUS VACCINE WORK

* VAXIL - AGGREGATE PROCEEDS FROM DEBENTURE,CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE, WARRANT WILL BE USED AS BRIDGE FINANCING TO FUND CO’S CORONA VIRUS (COVID-19) VACCINE

* VAXIL BIO LTD - CONTINUES TO EXPLORE ADDITIONAL FINANCING AVENUES IN ORDER TO BE ABLE TO ADVANCE ITS RESEARCH AGENDA