May 5 (Reuters) - Vaxil Bio Ltd:

* VAXIL ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH THE TEL AVIV SOURASKY MEDICAL CENTER (ICHILOV HOSPITAL), ISRAEL’S LEADING TERTIARY CARE FACILITY

* VAXIL BIO - AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, TEL AVIV MEDICAL CENTER TO ADVANCE CO’S RESEARCH PROGRAM TO DEVELOP POTENTIAL PEPTIDE VACCINE AGAINST COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: