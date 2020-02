Feb 18 (Reuters) - Vaxil Bio Ltd:

* VAXIL PROVIDES CLARIFICATION AND FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE POSSIBLE IDENTIFICATION OF A CORONA VIRUS VACCINE

* VAXIL BIO LTD - DURING NEXT QUARTER, VAXIL PLANS TO INITIATE NON-GMP MANUFACTURING

* VAXIL BIO - WILL EXPLORE PARTNERSHIPS, OTHER POSSIBILITIES TO TEST VACCINE, IF SUCCESSFUL TO BRING TO PATIENTS WORLDWIDE AS EXPEDITIOUSLY AS POSSIBLE