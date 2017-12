Dec 5 (Reuters) - Vaxil Bio Ltd:

* VAXIL STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT CONCURRENT TO $1-MILLION FINANCING

* VAXIL BIO LTD - NEW APPOINTMENTS WILL BRING CO‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO FIVE MEMBERS

* VAXIL BIO LTD - INTENDS TO CONDUCT AN EQUITY PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR MINIMUM OF $500,000 UP TO $1 MILLION AT $0.05 PER SHARE