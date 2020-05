May 4 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA:

* VAXXEL ACQUIRES TRANSGENE’S DUCKCELT®-T17 CELL LINE TO DEVELOP INDUSTRIAL-SCALE VACCINES AGAINST RESPIRATORY VIRUSES

* TRANSGENE BECOMES A SHAREHOLDER OF VAXXEL. DUCKCELT®-T17, INITIALLY DEVELOPED AND PATENTED BY TRANSGENE, IS AN AVIAN CELL LINE GROWN IN SUSPENSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)