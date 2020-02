Feb 11 (Reuters) - VBG International Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT APPROVED TO CARRY OUT TYPE 4 (ADVISING ON SECURITIES) AND TYPE 9 (ASSET MANAGEMENT) REGULATED ACTIVITIES IN HONG KONG

* UNIT GOT APPROVAL FROM SFC TO CARRY OUT TYPE 4 & TYPE 9 REGULATED ACTIVITIES IN HK FROM 10 FEB