BRIEF-VBI Vaccines Announces Dosing Of First Recurrent Gbm Patient In Phase 2A Study Of Cancer Vaccine Candidate In Combination With Gsk's Adjuvant System

March 2 (Reuters) - VBI Vaccines Inc:

* VBI VACCINES ANNOUNCES DOSING OF FIRST RECURRENT GBM PATIENT IN PHASE 2A STUDY OF CANCER VACCINE CANDIDATE, VBI-1901, IN COMBINATION WITH GSK’S AS01B ADJUVANT SYSTEM

* VBI VACCINES INC - EXPANDED IMMUNOLOGIC DATA, TUMOR AND CLINICAL RESPONSES FROM VBI-1901 WITH GM-CSF STUDY ARM EXPECTED Q2 2020

* VBI VACCINES INC - INITIAL IMMUNOLOGIC DATA FROM VBI-1901 WITH AS01(B) STUDY ARM EXPECTED Q4 2020

* VBI VACCINES INC - TWO-ARM PHASE 2A STUDY IS EXPECTED TO ENROLL 20 FIRST-RECURRENT GBM PATIENTS TO RECEIVE VBI'S CANCER VACCINE CANDIDATE, VBI-1901