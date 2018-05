May 10 (Reuters) - VBI Vaccines Inc:

* VBI VACCINES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FINAL PHASE 1 STUDY RESULTS OF PREVENTATIVE CMV VACCINE

* VBI VACCINES INC - SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED AT ALL DOSES WITH NO SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED IN STUDY

* VBI VACCINES INC - CMV NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODIES AGAINST FIBROBLAST CELL INFECTION INDUCED IN 100% OF SUBJECTS WHO RECEIVED HIGHEST DOSE IN STUDY