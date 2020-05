May 6 (Reuters) - VBI Vaccines Inc:

* VBI VACCINES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.06 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* VBI VACCINES SAYS PAN-CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CANDIDATE TARGETING COVID-19, SARS, & MERS - HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY MATERIAL EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN Q4 2020