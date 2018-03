BRIEF-Vbi Vaccines Announces Voluntary Delisting From The Toronto Stock Exchange

March 12 (Reuters) - Vbi Vaccines Inc:

* VBI VACCINES ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY DELISTING FROM THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

* VBI VACCINES - BOARD DECIDED TO VOLUNTARILY DELIST FROM TSX DUE TO VERY LIMITED TRADING ACTIVITY OF CO’S SHARES ON TSX

* VBI VACCINES - LIMITED TRADING ACTIVITY OF CO’S SHARES ON TSX NO LONGER JUSTIFIES COSTS REQUIRED TO MAINTAIN DUAL-LISTING

* VBI VACCINES - CO WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE “SIGNIFICANT” OPERATIONAL PRESENCE IN OTTAWA, CANADA

* VBI VACCINES INC - SHARES WILL BE DELISTED FROM TSX, EFFECTIVE AT CLOSE OF TRADING ON MARCH 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)