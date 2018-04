April 17 (Reuters) - VBI Vaccines Inc:

* VBI VACCINES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DSMB REVIEW IN PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF VBI-1901 IN RECURRENT GLIOBLASTOMA (GBM) PATIENTS

* VBI VACCINES INC - INDEPENDENT DATA AND SAFETY MONITORING BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS CONTINUATION OF STUDY WITHOUT MODIFICATION

* VBI VACCINES INC - INITIATED ENROLLMENT IN INTERMEDIATE-DOSE ARM OF DOSE-ESCALATION PHASE OF STUDY