BRIEF-Vbi Vaccines Provides Corporate Update, Outlook For 2020

March 5 (Reuters) - VBI Vaccines Inc:

* VBI VACCINES PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE, OUTLOOK FOR 2020, AND YEAR-END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* VBI VACCINES INC - ENDED Q4 OF 2019 WITH $44.2 MILLION CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS COMPARED WITH $59.3 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

* VBI VACCINES INC - SCI-B-VAC REGULATORY APPROVAL SUBMISSIONS IN US, EUROPE, AND CANADA EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN Q4 2020

* VBI VACCINES INC - DATA FROM PHASE 1B/2A STUDY OF HEPATITIS B IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC, VBI-2601 (BRII-179) EXPECTED IN H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: