BRIEF-VBI Vaccines Provides Update On Part A Of Ongoing Phase 1/2A Study Demonstrating Overall Survival Benefit For VBI-1901 Vaccine Responders In Recurrent GBM Patients

March 3 (Reuters) - VBI Vaccines Inc:

* VBI VACCINES PROVIDES UPDATE ON PART A OF ONGOING PHASE 1/2A STUDY DEMONSTRATING OVERALL SURVIVAL BENEFIT FOR VBI-1901 VACCINE RESPONDERS IN RECURRENT GBM PATIENTS

* VBI VACCINES INC - VBI-1901 CONTINUES TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED, WITH NO VACCINE-RELATED SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED

* VBI VACCINES INC - VACCINE RESPONDERS SAW A 6.25-MONTH IMPROVEMENT IN MEDIAN OS COMPARED TO NON-RESPONDERS

* VBI VACCINES INC - EXPANDED IMMUNOLOGIC, TUMOR IMAGING, AND CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 2A PART OF STUDY ARE EXPECTED IN Q2 2020 AND Q4 2020