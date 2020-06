June 22 (Reuters) - VBI Vaccines Inc:

* VBI VACCINES ANNOUNCES DATA FROM VBI-1901 PRESENTED AT AACR 2020: PARTIAL RESPONSE OBSERVED, PROMISING BIOMARKER STRATEGY IDENTIFIED

* VBI VACCINES - VBI-1901 CONTINUES TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH NO VACCINE-RELATED SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED AT ANY DOSE