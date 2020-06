June 1 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd:

* VBL PRESENTS POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FROM THE OVAL PHASE 3 PIVOTAL STUDY IN OVARIAN CANCER AT THE ASCO20 ANNUAL MEETING, SHOWING 58% OR HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD - OVERALL CA-125 RESPONSE RATE IN FIRST 60 RANDOMIZED EVALUABLE PATIENTS IS 53%

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD -OVAL STUDY IS PLANNED TO ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 400 PATIENTS