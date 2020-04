BRIEF-Vbl Therapeutics Announces New Milestone Event In The Vb-201 Collaboration For Veterinary Use

April 6 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd:

* VBL THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES NEW MILESTONE EVENT IN THE VB-201 COLLABORATION FOR VETERINARY USE

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS - REACHED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN ANIMAL HEALTH CO, EVALUATING USE OF VB-201 FOR VETERINARY APPLICATIONS

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD - UPON REACHING MILESTONE, VBL IS ENTITLED TO RECEIVE AN UNDISCLOSED CASH PAYMENT

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS - UPON EXERCISING OPTION TO LICENSE, VBL IS ENTITLED TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES, WHICH MAY EXCEED EUR 50 MILLION

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD - VBL RETAINS WORLDWIDE RIGHTS FOR USE OF VB-201 FOR TREATMENT OF HUMANS