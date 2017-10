Oct 2 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd:

* VBL Therapeutics announces positive outcome in the third and final dsmc review of phase 3 globe trial investigating vb-111 in recurrent GBM

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - ‍dsmc confirmed that no additional follow up will be necessary

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - ‍dsmc unanimously recommended that study continue as planned, to completion​