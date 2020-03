BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics Announces Positive Outcome Of Interim Analysis In Oval Phase 3 Ovarian Cancer Pivotal Study

March 26 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd:

* VBL THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE OUTCOME OF INTERIM ANALYSIS IN OVAL PHASE 3 OVARIAN CANCER PIVOTAL STUDY

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD - OVERALL CA-125 RESPONSE RATE IN FIRST 60 RANDOMIZED EVALUABLE PATIENTS IS 53%

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD - OVAL DSMC REVIEWED UN-BLINDED DATA AND DETERMINED THAT STUDY HAS MET INTERIM PRE-SPECIFIED CRITERION

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD - DSMC RECOMMENDS THAT STUDY PROCEED WITHOUT MODIFICATION.

* VASCULAR BIOGENICS- CA-125 RESPONSE RATE OBSERVED IN PHASE 3 INTERIM ANALYSIS IS AT LEAST AS GOOD AS RESPONSE RATE SEEN IN PHASE 2